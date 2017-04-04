Nazarbayev visits Aktau Sea North Terminal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today Aktau Sea North Terminal and LLP AzerSun Production and Logistics Centre.

The President surveyed the sea port and was reported about the prospects of its development.

The Head of State was informed that capacities of all the ports in the country, including Aktau Sea North Terminal, will be significantly increased by 2020.

N.Nazarbayev was familiarized also with the activity of Zhibek Zholy Shipping Complex.

Upon completion of the visit, the President met with the staff of the terminal.

It should be noted that the activity of the terminal aims at increasing export-import and transit transportations of the products from Kazakhstan and CA countries through the Aktau Port to the Caucasus, Gulf states and Russian Federation.

The Head of State surveyed also AzerSun Production and Logistics Centre.

According to the President, the activity of centre is aimed at lowering food stuffs’ prices. “We should take measures to increase storage volumes and transportation of goods in order to lower food stuffs prices both in Mangistau and other regions of the country,” said he.



