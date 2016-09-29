Nazarbayev visits children's technical school in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to micro-district Saryarka and children's technical school during his working trip to Pavlodar city today, the president press service reports.

During the visit, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the progress of construction of apartment complex and development of infrastructure of the micro-district.



Also, Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the local area development plan in accordance with which two kindergartens and several sociocultural facilities will be built in the micro-district. Reconstruction of local roads and utility lines, greening of the area and infrastructure development is planned as well.



Afterwards, the Kazakh leader made a stop at the children's technical school situated in the new micro-district.



At school, students master the fundamentals of robotic science, radio electronics, aeromodeling and ship modeling. The school has 15 modernly equipped classrooms.