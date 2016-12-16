Nazarbayev visits EXPO town, new MEGA shopping center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to the EXPO town, the new MEGA Silk Way shopping center, the EXPO headquarters and the Energy Research Center in Astana today.

The President also visited the international pavilion that will host national sections of Algeria, Qatar, China, Malaysia and India during the EXPO event next summer, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.



At the end of the visit Nursultan Nazarbayev held a session at which CEO of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported on the preparations for the international exhibition.



"Of 112 countries that confirmed participation, 104 have already designated their commissioners. 94 participation agreements were signed. 75 countries booked the dates of their national days," Mr. Yessimov said at the session.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Prime Minister together with JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" and the Astana city administration to work on the use of the EXPO facilities after the exhibition comes to an end.



