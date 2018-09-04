Nazarbayev visits industrial zone of Almaty city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to an industrial zone of Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

While in the industrial zone, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the results of its day-to-day functioning and prospects of its development.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also got familiar with the production cycle of KMK Investment LLP and surveyed its products. Addressing the staff of the enterprise, the President noted the importance of using the latest technologies and state-of-the-art equipment in its work.



During the visit to the industrial zone, President Nazarbayev also visited Tokyo Rope Almaty LLP.



