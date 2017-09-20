Nazarbayev visits new administrative center of Nauryzbaiskiy district in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of his working trip to Almaty city, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to a new administrative and business center of Nauryzbaiskiy district, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh President was informed that construction materials used to erect the building were mainly produced in Kazakhstan. 2 schools, 3 outpatient hospitals, 17 sports grounds and children's grounds have been built. 33 kindergartens have been constructed within the framework of public and private partnership. The district is fully supplied with gas.



Akim (head) of the district Mr. Saifedenov told Nursultan Nazarbayev that tax revenue had increased 11fold and the number of small and medium businesses had increased fourfold.



"New sports and cultural facilities are to be commissioned here in the nearest future. Residential complexes and kindergartens are being built as well," Saifedenov noted.



The new administrative and business center of Nauryzbaiskiy district has its own akimat, court, public prosecution office, Public Service Center, Civil Registry Office, Kazpost office and other socially important facilities.



