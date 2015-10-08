  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev visits new Aulie-Ata International Airport passenger terminal

    12:45, 08 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited a new passenger terminal of the Aulie-Ata International Airport today, the Akorda's press service reports.

    During the visit, the Head of State inspected the new terminal and was briefed on the reconstruction works done at the airport. The airport now boasts an impressive array of aircraft service facilities, including the modern airport system, air terminal, airfield, aircraft maintenance base and more.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Regions Zhambyl region News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!