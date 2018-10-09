  • kz
    Nazarbayev, Vučić meet in Astana

    11:43, 09 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev is holding now a closed-door meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić in Akorda Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The parties will discuss a wide range of issues of the bilateral cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia is a legal successor state) established diplomatic relations on December 10, 1996. After that the sides have had many high-level meetings.


    In October 2010, President of Serbia Boris Tadić paid an official visit to Astana.

    On December 1-2, 2010 Boris Tadić participated in the OSCE Summit in Astana.

    In 2017, the volume of Kazakhstan-Serbia mutual trade reached $41,9 million that is 59% higher against 2016 indicators ($26,4 million).

    In January-July 2018, commodity turnover made $16,8 million.

    Kazakhstan exports copper to Serbia and imports wooden, glass items and chemical products.

    The total volume of investments from Serbia to Kazakhstan makes $3,9 million, while Kazakhstan has invested $200,000 in Serbia.

    There are 33 Kazakh-Serbian joint enterprises functioning in Kazakhstan's construction and trade sectors.

    President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić arrived at Astana for an official visit.

