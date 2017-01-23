Nazarbayev: We hope for peaceful settlement of Syrian conflict

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan met with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Steffan de Mistura. Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed the forthcoming negotiations on peaceful settlement of Syrian conflict.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that Astana is ready for negotiations and created favorable conditions for all participants.

"I accepted the offer of presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran to hold negotiations in Astana. We want to make this meeting successful. Since Kazakhstan has equal relationship of trust with all the participants of the meeting, I think it will create right conditions for correct negotiations ", said the President.

The Head of State stressed that Syrian crisis today is of concern not only of the Middle East but of the world.

"I hope the parties feel for what is happening as we do. As experts say, since the beginning of the conflict more than 300 thousand people were killed. All this encourages us to hope that this issue can be resolved only by peaceful means", said Nazarbayev.

Kazakh President assured the UN Special Envoy that the meeting in Astana will make a significant contribution to the preparations for peace talks in Geneva.

Steffan de Mistura thanked the President on behalf of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the opportunity to hold talks in Astana.

"Your country has already demonstrated a great experience and example in resolution of the most difficult situations on international arena. And non-permanent membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council would be an additional opportunity in resolving the Syrian conflict", said de Mistura.

Following the meeting, the sides exchanged views on further measures to settle the armed conflict.