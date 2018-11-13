Nazarbayev: We must prevent new global catastrophe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world community should unite to settle common problems and prevent new global catastrophe, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the participants of the 4th meeting of Astana Club today, Kazinform reports.

"International terrorism and extremism are posing a threat to the global security. According to the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, as many as 10 terrorist attacks occurred last year around the world killing more than 26,000 people. The year 2018 will prove that cyber-security becomes quite a new dimension of global stability," said the President.



The relevance of the problem of nuclear and other strategic facilities' safety which can be knocked out of service by means of cyber-technologies will grow, he noted.



"The world armed with nuclear weapons cannot afford to build a new world order on the fragments of the old world. We need to prevent a new global catastrophe which has already received new real contours. The world community should unite to settle common problems," he stressed.



In his words, another crucial challenge is the security of the communications we use. Close economic mutual dependence caused by globalization can be a constraining factor for the countries. However, trade wars and sanctions will downplay the importance of this factor, he added.