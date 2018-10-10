Nazarbayev welcomes World Religions Congress participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has welcomed the participants of the 6th Congress of the World and Traditional Religions' Leaders, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Your Eminence! Your Excellency! Ladies and Gentlemen! I am glad to welcome you in a hospitable Kazakh land! Let me express deep gratitude to the spiritual leaders, representatives of international organizations, politicians and experts for the support of our initiative to convene the Congress and for your personal participation in its work!" the Head of State said.

"15 years have passed since the first historical Congress. We are gathering here for the 6th time. I am pleased to see here our old friends, the participants of our previous sessions. And I am glad to welcome all those who came to Astana for the first time," noted the President.

"We have built Astana as the Eurasian city of future. The philosophy of our capital city is in unity of diversity. Astana became known for the global community as a centre of attraction of peacekeeping processes. Our capital has special spirit of solidarity, mutual respect and tolerance," the President added.