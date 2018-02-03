Nazarbayev wins special prize for his merits to peoples of Eurasia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev won in the special nomination of Kazakhstan's analogue of People's Choice Award, Kazinform reports.

The organizers made a decision to institute the new international nomination For Contribution to Promotion of the Ideas of Peace and Security in the Eurasian Continent - Wise Power - Wise Power of Eurasia. In order to select a nominee, the organizers requested the authoritative international organization the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio to name the candidate.



«The international community decided to give this award to our esteemed contemporary. The person who doesn't simply tell us what's going to happen. Instead, he creates the future (...) This person's contribution is unique as he has created the political philosophy of Eurasianism. The members of the Presidium of the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio unanimously voted to give the award to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev," President of the academy Valery Ruzin said.







According to organizers, the institution of the nomination is timely and relevant given the geopolitical processes that are underway in the Eurasian space. It is noted that the award will be given for special merits to the peoples of Eurasia.



The 7th People's Choice Award was held at the Rixos President Hotel Astana in the Kazakh capital on Saturday. Since 2011, the award has become one of the most popular non-commercial awards in Kazakhstan.