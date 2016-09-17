Nazarbayev wishes Kyrgyz counterpart Atambayev happy 60th birthday

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart President Almazbek Atambayev on his 60th birthday.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your 60th jubilee. We highly appreciate your efforts and all-round activity for the sake of Kyrgyzstan's prosperity. I am confident that friendly relations between Astana and Bishkek will strengthen further. Dear Almazbek Sharshenovich, I wish you good health, great success in your work and the fraternal people of Kyrgyzstan - wellbeing and prosperity," the congratulatory telegram reads.



Additionally, President of Russia Vladimir Putin awarded Almazbek Atambayev with the Order of Alexander Nevsky during the bilateral meeting in Bishkek on Saturday.