    Nazarbayev, Xi Jinping sign Joint Declaration on new stage of comprehensive strategic coop (PHOTO)

    18:43, 31 August 2015
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signed the Joint Declaration on a new stage of comprehensive strategic cooperation.

    In the presence of the two Presidents there have been also inked 11 bilateral intergovernmental and commercial agreements. Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China will last until September 3. On Thursday, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President Top Story
