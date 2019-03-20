Nazarbayeva made her first address as Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dariga Nazarbayeva made her first address as the Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, dear colleagues, dear Kazakhstanis! First of all, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to you for giving credence to me. I deeply realize the role of the Parliament in the political and public life of the country, in particular, at this crucial moment of our history. The Leader of Nation has set large-scale tasks on modernization of the country's economy, strengthening public support and protection of socially vulnerable groups of population," said she.



The Senate Speaker noted that the country's development strategy is aimed primarily at improvement of people's lives, strengthening and ensuring prosperity of Kazakhstan.



"Let me thank you again for your trust and assure you that I will apply all my knowledge and experience to achieve the goals and objectives set," Dariga Nazarbayeva concluded.