Nazi gold train: &#39;No evidence&#39; of discovery in Poland

LONDON. KAZINFORM There is no evidence that a Nazi train rumoured to be carrying gems and gold has been found in Poland, experts say.

Researchers presenting findings about the alleged discovery in the Polish town of Walbrzych said there might be a tunnel but no train.

However, one of those who claimed to have found the train said he still believed it was there.

It was claimed that the train was hidden underground near Wroclaw as Soviet forces approached in 1945.

In August, Deputy Culture Minister Piotr Zuchowski said that ground-penetrating radar images had left him "99% convinced" that a German military train was buried near Walbrzych.

He said images appeared to show a train equipped with gun turrets.

But on Tuesday, Professor Janusz Madej from Krakow's Academy of Mining said its geological survey of the site had found no evidence of a train.

"There may be a tunnel. There is no train," he told a press conference in Walbrzych.

