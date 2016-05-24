Nazym Kyzaibay races into AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships semi-final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Nazym Kyzaibay has entered the semi-final of AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships which is taking place in Astana.

Nazym Kyzaibay, performing in a weight category up to 48 kg, has defeated Shamjetsabam Sarjubala of India - 3:0. Thus, Nazym was the first boxers of Kazakhstan's team who passed to the quarterfinals.

It is worth noting that Aizhan Hodzhabekova (57 kg), Zarina Tsoloyeva (64 kg), Valentina Halzova (69 kg), Lyazzat Kungeybaeva (over 81 kg), Dina Zholaman (54 kg), Violetta Knyazeva (75 kg) and Zhayna Shekerbekova (51 kg) are performing today.

Recall that AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships is taking place at the Ice Palace "Barys Arena". The event has brought together 285 athletes from 67 countries.

It should be noted that it is a qualifying tournament. Total there will be awarded 12 licenses for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in three weight categories - up to 51 kg, 60 kg and 75 kg.