NB Chairman commented on situation on FX market

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev commented on the situation on the foreign exchange market at a press conference in Almaty today.

According to him, the employees of the National Bank have thoroughly analyzed the situation on the FX market.

“We believe that in the nearest outlook the exchange rate of the tenge against U.S. dollar should remain at the level observed in the past three days, given that Brent oil price stays at 30-40 U.S. dollars per barrel. If oil prices slip below 30 U.S. per barrel and exchange rate of the rouble against U.S. dollar weakens by more than 10%, then it will be possible to balance the tenge at new values,” he said.