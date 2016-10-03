NB did not intervene in FX market in Sep 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The situation at the FX market has been normalized. In September 2016, tenge rate strengthened by 1.4% and made from 340.1 to 335.46 per one dollar, Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev says.

“Presently, there are no external or internal factors which may lead to significant exchange rate fluctuations. In September 2016, the National Bank did not intervene in the currency market,” said the chief banker of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the NB informed about lowering its base rate from 13% to 12.5%.