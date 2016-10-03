  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    NB did not intervene in FX market in Sep 2016

    18:52, 03 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The situation at the FX market has been normalized. In September 2016, tenge rate strengthened by 1.4% and made from 340.1 to 335.46 per one dollar, Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev says.

    “Presently, there are no  external or internal factors which may lead to significant exchange rate fluctuations. In September 2016, the National Bank did not intervene in the currency market,” said the chief banker of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, the NB informed about lowering its base rate from 13% to 12.5%.

    Tags:
    Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan Finance and Budget
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!