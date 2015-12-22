NB gross international reserves in November reached $28.6 billion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to current data, gross international reserves of the National Bank in November 2015 increased by 0.4% and reached $28.6 billion (YTD decline is 2.1%), reported the press service of the National Bank.

The National Bank's net international reserves increased by 0.5% to $ 27.8 billion (YTD decline is 1.7%). During November 2015, net foreign currency reserves increased by 3.5%, gold assets decreased by 7%. Within November 2015 the international reserves of the country, including the National Fund assets in foreign currency ($64.2 billion), according to operational data, increased by 0.6% to $92.8 billion (YTD reduction is 9.4%). The monetary base in November this year increased by 3% and amounted to 4.8162 trillion tenge (YTD - extension is 41.1%). Narrow monetary base increased by 3% to 4.7046 trillion tenge. The increase in money supply in November is 5.8% and equaled 16.6844 trillion tenge (YTD increase - 30.2%), cash in circulation decreased by 0.9% and reached 1.1902 trillion tenge (YTD increase - 6.1%), deposits in the banking system increased by 6.3% - 15.4942 trillion tenge (YTD increase - 32.5%). The share of deposits in the money supply increased from 91.2% in December 2014 to 92.9% in November 2015.