NBA player killed in US when trying to break into private house

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - One of the National Basketball Association (NBA) players has been fatally wounded when he tried to get into one of the private houses in the US city of Dallas, Texas, police said.

New Orleans Pelicans player Bryce Dejean-Jones died on Saturday, as he entered the house by damaging the front door. The noise woke up the house owner, and he picked up the gun. As the man entered the bedroom, the homeowner shot him.

"An individual who believed to be breaking into the apartment of an estranged acquaintance inadvertently broke into the wrong apartment," Joshua Pool, a manager at the Camden Belmont located northeast of downtown Dallas wrote in an email obtained by USA TODAY Sports on Saturday.

The basketball player was not immediately killed, was wounded in the stomach and tried to escape. As police arrived at the scene, the officers found him near the house. The man was transported to a local hospital and later died from injuries and loss of blood.

The police are investigating the incident as murder.

The New Orleans Pelicans also confirmed the reports on Dejean-Jones' death on Twitter.

Source: Sputniknews.com