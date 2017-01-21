NC EXPO 2017 and Atameken Chamber to help domestic businesses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs signed a cooperation agreement on Friday.

The purpose of the document is to attract Kazakhstani business to the organization of the EXPO-2017. Joint efforts will be aimed at increasing the share of local content in the exhibition services and at attraction of small and medium businesses from the regions.

In his speech, chief organizer of the EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted that the upcoming exhibition would become a platform for global discussion and search for key solutions in the field of green energy. The national project will let boost innovative development of the country, the press service of the company said.

"The exhibition has become a real national project aimed at support of domestic businesses. The project enabled both to maintain and create about 50 thousand jobs. In peak periods 14 thousand people worked at the EXPO construction site and more than 500 units of vehicles and equipment were used. In general, 366 domestic producers were involved in the construction of exhibition facilities and 52.5bln tenge worth agreements were concluded,” said Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

According to him, this figure is twofold higher than in 2015. Preparations for the EXPO-2017 helped create new jobs in the regions, provide enterprises with orders for the supply of products. The cost of building of EXPO facilities from the budget was reduced to 302 billion tenge.

In turn, Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Timur Kulibayev noted high readiness of facilities and organization of the exhibition, as well as the fact that it offers great business opportunities.

The head of NCE highlighted that long before the signing the Agreement, Atameken Chamber and EXPO 2017 national company started joint cooperation in many areas related to the attraction of Kazakh producers and tourism development. Timur Kulibayev said that domestic manufacturers signed contracts for more than 50 billion tenge, and this work would be continued.

"It is important a large number of people will visit Astana during the EXPO, and, of course, tremendous opportunities are opening up for business of the capital city. I mean hotels, restaurants, various entertainment facilities, service sector. There will be a big inflow of tourists from many countries,” Kulibayev said. “Therefore, domestic business faces a big challenge to worthily hold the EXPO," he added.

Astana EXPO NC has developed 73 tourist routes. Head of Atameken Chamber is sure that Kazakhstan has a lot of sights to show: beautiful parks, historical sites etc.

"For Atameken Chamber, tourism is one of the most important priorities in business development in Kazakhstan – a lot of jobs are created in this sector and it boosts employment in related spheres, as consumption of agricultural products increases, more souvenirs and clothing are produced and bought, commerce is boosted. All of these are closely linked to the development of tourism. We very much hope that the EXPO will be a good stimulus for the development of tourism,” said Timur Kulibayev.

The head of the EXPO 2017 added that the exhibition in Astana is a unique opportunity for local entrepreneurs to develop the service sector.

"EXPO gives you the opportunity to advance on the global market, to promote domestic brands, to establish commercial relations. We have a great opportunity to develop tourism - not only inbound but also domestic tourism. Moreover, we do not limit ourselves to the period of preparation and holding the EXPO-2017. We will have to do a huge amount of work after the EXPO. We are working now on a detailed concept of development of the territory in post-EXPO period,” said Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

During the meeting, Timur Kulibayev got acquainted with the opportunities for entrepreneurs in terms of business development within the EXPO 2017, as well as with the content of the exhibition programme.

Leaders of Astana EXPO 2017 NC and Atameken National Chamber agreed that the agreement should not be a declarative one. The implementation of the document, according to them, will provide substantial support to domestic business.



Source: Atameken Chamber website