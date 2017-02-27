NCOC plans to produce 1.1 mln tons of sulfur a year

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - North Caspian Operating Company B.V. during the life of Kashagan project plans to produce 1.1 million tons of sulfur annually. This was reported by the press-service of Ministry of Energy in response Kazinform's request.

"The sulfur storage area at Bolashak plant will provide closed temporary storage for up to 4 million tons of sulfur. Shareholders intend to sell crude sulfur. It will be exported with the use of special infrastructure, created in the West Eskene. An average of around 1.1 million tons per year of elemental sulfur will be produced during the life of the project (3,800 tons of sulfur per day)", the response reads.

It should be reminded that $55 billion were invested in the project. Oil production at Kashagan was resumed in the fall of 2016.