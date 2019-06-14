NCOC to continue studying options for Aktoty and Kairan oilfields development

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - North Caspian Operating Company will continue to study options for the development of Aktoty and Kairan offshore oilfields in the Caspian Sea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The company has studied numerous options for the development of Aktoty and Kairan fields located in shallow water roughly 125 km southeast of Atyrau and 48 km east of Island D. These two fields are similar to the Kashagan Field in terms of high sulfur content, high downhole pressure, and reservoir depth, which ranges from 3 to 4.5 km. The separate development of these fields, similarly to other high-sulfur oil fields, amid the current prices and taking into account the costs will be challenging," NCOC Managing Director Richard Howe told Kazinform correspondent.

"Synergetic development of the Aktoty and Kairan fields will make it possible to optimize the development of the Kashagan Field in subsequent phases. However, additional time is needed to better study the behavior of the Kashagan reservoir and to use the knowledge gained to improve the development plans of the adjacent fields. Therefore, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the shareholders of NCOC agreed to extend the period of studying options for the development of Aktoty and Kayran fields until the end of 2022," he added.



It is to be recalled that the Concept for the development of the Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar offshore fields in the Caspian Sea is currently under preparation. According to this concept, which will be presented to the Government, operations at these fields will be carried out jointly with Caspi Meruerty Operating Company B.V. It is assumed that the development of the abovementioned fields will require drilling more than 30 wells. Crude oil production at the new structures, according to experts, may reach 100,000 barrels per day.