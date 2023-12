NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 23, 2021 25,983 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 25,983 COVID-19 patients, 6,723 are being treated as in-patients, and 19,260 as out-patients.

Those also include 302 severe patients, 49 critical patients, and 39 patients on lung ventilators.