Nearly 2,000 fossils discovered in central Turkey

KIRSEHIR. KAZINFORM Nearly 2,000 animal fossils were discovered in Turkey's central Anatolian province of Kirsehir.

Archaeologicalexcavations began in 2011 in Kurutlu village of Kirsehir's Kaman district, withthe goal of researching the natural history of 7 million years ago, AnadoluAgency reports.

The fossilsbelonging to elephants, primates, giraffes, horses, rhinos, cats and monkeys,were found during digs on the side of the Hirfanli Dam Lake.

Theexcavations are supported by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry, Ahi EvranUniversity (AEU), Turkish Historical Society and are being continued as councilof ministers excavation under Ahmet Cem Erkman, an academic from AEU.

«Weare planning to exhibit the fossils at a museum in Kirsehir,» Erkman said. «Wekeep working. This is a long-lasting excavation,» he said and added thatthe importance of the findings will shed light on the natural history ofAnatolia.

Newfindings can make contributions to books in the archaeological field, as partof Paleontology, he said.