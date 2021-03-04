Nearly 2,000 teachers to be inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Around 2,000 teachers are to be given the COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the region’s health office.

At a meeting of the vaccination operation headquarters chaired by Deputy Governor Bakytgul Khamenova, the Head of the region’s Health Office, Askhan Baiduvaliyev said that 2 thousand doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are expected to arrive in the region on March 4. The vaccines will be given to health workers, teachers, and other groups of people.

Atyrau region has already administered the second doses of the vaccine to 775 people, with 225 expected to receive the doses in accordance with the schedule

Vaccination of education workers is to kick off on March 9 in the region. After receiving other 3,600 doses of the Sputnik vaccine on March 15, the region is to begin vaccinating district police officers and students. Then, the region is to proceed with vaccination of groups of people recommended by the Health Ministry on a priority basis.

The head of the regional health office insisted that the vaccines are administered on a voluntary basis in Atyrau region.