    Nearly 4,000 schoolchildren from S Kazakhstan to attend EXPO-2017

    08:21, 12 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 4,000 children from South Kazakhstan region will visit the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017: Future Energy" in Astana this summer, Kazinform has learned.

    According to the press service of South Kazakhstan governor's office, children from low-income families and the best schoolchildren of the region will visit the exhibition thanks to sponsors' donations and at the expense of public funds.

    Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with lucky visitors of the upcoming exhibition at the Palace of Schoolchildren on Thursday.

    Mr. Tuimebayev wished the children who will witness a historical milestone good luck.

    "I am convinced that the upcoming exhibition will be an unforgettable experience for you. Additionally, the exhibition will help bring to life some scientific discoveries. You are the future of Kazakhstan's independence and I wish you to become well-educated and skilled citizens of our country," governor Tuimebayev said.

     

     

    Tags:
    Turkestan region EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies
