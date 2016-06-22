Nearly 400 journalists to cover SCO Summit in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 400 local and foreign journalists have been accredited for the SCO Summit in the capital of Uzbekistan Tashkent on June 23-24, according to RIA Novosti.

Some 200 reps of mass media from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia and other countries and nearly 200 journalists from Uzbekistan are expected to cover the SCO Summit.



During the two-day summit they will work at a press center that occupies an area of 1,000 square meters.



The Shanghai Cooperation Organizations was founded by the leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus, Mongolia, India, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan are observer states. In 2015, the SCO decided to admit India and Pakistan as full members. Uzbekistan assumed the SCO Chairmanship from the Russian Federation.