UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Nearly 600 people have been evacuated from a secondary school in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region due to a smoke this morning.

Suspicious smoke forced 504 schoolchildren and 56 teachers to leave the building. Firefighters summoned to the scene found out that the smoke was caused by a short circuit at a switchgear room. No casualties were reported.