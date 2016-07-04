Nearly 680,000 people gather for Independence Day celebrations in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - About 680,000 people took part in the festivities across the Belarusian capital Minsk as the country marked its Independence Day on 3 July, head of the main department on ideology, culture and youth affairs of the Minsk City Hall Pavel Skalaban said at a daily briefing on 4 July, BelTA has learned.

"More than 350,000 people came to see the military parade and an artistic show near the Minsk Hero City Stele on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus on 3 July. Over 255,000 Minsk residents and guests attended an evening gala concert. Over 65,000 people took part in festivities held in other venues of the city," said Pavel Skalaban.

The venue near the Minsk City Hero Stele in the city's downtown hosted the main festivities of the Day of the Republic on 3 July. The venue saw the parade of the Minsk Garrison troops, a gala concert Belarus, I Love You, and also a traditional nationwide campaign Let's Sing the Anthem Together.



A concert titled as I am Proud of You, Belarus and a trade show of arts and crafts took place near the Minsk Palace of Sports. Local festivities were held in all urban parks and also in the Upper Town, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.