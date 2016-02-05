Nearly 70 schools to be commissioned in Kazakhstan this year - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 69 secondary schools are to be constructed in Kazakhstan in 2016.

"In 2016, we plan to commission at least 69 secondary schools," Aslan Sarinzhipov, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed at the ministry's meeting on Friday.

Presently, 2,724,127 Kazakhstani schoolchildren attend 7,169 schools countrywide. There are 860 additional education institutions in Kazakhstan.

Over 60 schools that are expected to be commissioned in 2016 will take in 23,870 schoolchildren. Construction of 36 schools for 28,150 pupils will begin this year as well.