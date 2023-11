ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers evacuated 78 people and 18 vehicles from snow drifts in Kostanay region on March 23-27.

Among those rescued there were a man with cardiac failure and a pregnant woman.

Heavy snowfall reportedly trapped all the vehicles and motorists needed a helping hand to get out of snow blockades in Stepnoye village and on the Kostanay-Sarykol highway.