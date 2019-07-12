  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nearly half million people denied entry into EU in 2018

    22:54, 12 July 2019
    Photo: None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Nearly half a million non-EU citizens were denied entry into the EU countries in 2018, according to a Eurostat statement on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The statement said 471,000 non-EU citizens were refused entry into the EU at one of its external borders last year.

    This was 7% higher than the numbers in 2017, it added.

    "Around 602,000 non-EU citizens were found to be illegally present in one of the EU Member States," the statement said.

    It said the number of non-EU citizens issued with an order to leave an EU member state reached 478,000 persons.

    "Some 198,000 non-EU citizens, following an order to leave, were returned to another country [including other EU Member States], of these 158,000 were returned outside the EU," it added.

    Tags:
    EU World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!