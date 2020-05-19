Necessary to lift restrictions gradually after COVID-19 pandemic, says Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that all restrictions and barriers which have been imposed during the coronavirus pandemic in the EAEU territory should be lifted gradually, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the virtual meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President Tokayev said a plan for gradual lifting of restrictions and barriers imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic in the EAEU member states is needed.

Tokayev stressed that health, sanitary, and veterinary authorities of the EAEU member states should take into account the lessons of the current crisis and suggest effective mechanisms of interaction ensuring the security of our citizens, on the one hand,andbarrierless movement of goods, on the other hand.

The Kazakh President also called on transport, sanitary, and border authorities of the EAEU member states to use concerted efforts in the post-coronavirus period.

During the session, President Tokayev also welcomed the recent decision of the Parliament of Uzbekistan to join the EAEU as an observer country.