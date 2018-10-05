  • kz
    Necessary to unlock Kazakhstan's tourism potential - President

    12:39, 05 October 2018
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes Kazakhstan should pay particular attention to the development of inbound and domestic tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On Friday, President Nazarbayev noted Kazakhstan needs to unlock its tourism potential. To this end, the Government should adopt a special program as soon as possible, President said.

    He made the remarks while delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address in the Akorda presidential residence.

    Tourism Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2018 Tourism and Sport
