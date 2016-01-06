  • kz
    •

    Nedovyesov and Molchanov advance in Australia

    20:41, 06 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksander Nedovyesov and Denys Molchanov from Ukraine have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2016 City of Onkaparinga ATP Challenger in Happy Valley, Australia with the prize fund of $75,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    №2 seed Nedovyesov and Molchanov outplayed Columbian Alejandro Gonzalez and Argentinian Renzo Olivo 6-0, 6-7, 10-7.

    Their opponents in the quarterfinals will be announced later.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
