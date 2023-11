ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov lost in the final of the men's doubles event at the TAC Cup China International Nanjing Challenger 2016 on Sunday.

In the final Nedovyesov and Molchanov were toppled by 3rd-seeded Indian duo Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

The prize fund of the tournament was $50,000.