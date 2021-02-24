Nedovyesov and Molchanov reach Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles quarterfinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to play at the quarterfinals of the Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles, taking place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round match, Nedovyesov and Molchanov stunned Kazakhstani duo Danil Ozernoi and Sagadat Ayap in two straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakhstani-Ukrainian tandem is to face Pavel Kotov of Russia and Wu Tung-Lin of Taipei.