    Nedovyesov and Molchanov sneak into Karshi Challenger semis

    09:30, 05 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine strolled into semifinals of the ATP's Karshi Challenger in Karshi, Uzbekistan, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal match the 4th-seeded Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem defeated Canadian Steven Diez and Brazilian Caio Zampieri in straight sets 6-1, 7-6.

    They will take on Spaniard Enrique Lopez-Perez and Indian Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the semifinals.

    It is worth to note that in second-round match of Men's Singles event Nedovyesov lost to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in a three-set match 3-6, 6-3, 2-6.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
