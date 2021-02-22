Nedovyesov eases into Forte Challenger 100 qualification final in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov has propelled into the final of the Men’s Singles qualifying round of the Forte Challenger 100 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the first-round match of the qualifying round Nedovyesov routed Russian Savriyan Danilov in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The match lasted for 1 h 33 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired 3 aces and made one double fault.

In his post-match comments, Nedovyesov revealed that he is happy to return home and play at courts where he had a lot of matches and bright career moments. The only regret for Nedovyesov is that matches are held without spectators.

To reach the main draw of the tournament Nedovyesov needs to defeat the winner of Uzbek Sergey Fomin and Ukrainian Vladyslav Manafov encounter.