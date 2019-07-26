Nedovyesov, Golubev advanced to ATP Challenger Prague semifinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Aleksander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev have qualified into the semifinal of the ATP Challenger Prague doubles, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

In quarterfinal, the Kazakh duo played against Jelle Sels (The Netherlands)/ Scott Puodziunas (Australia). The match lasted for 2 sets and ended with the victoryof Nedovyesov and Golubev - 6:4, 7:6 (7:0).

In semifinal, the duo will meet Andre Begemann (Germany) and Florin Mergea (Romania)