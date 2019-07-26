  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nedovyesov, Golubev advanced to ATP Challenger Prague semifinal

    14:54, 26 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Aleksander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev have qualified into the semifinal of the ATP Challenger Prague doubles, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In quarterfinal, the Kazakh duo played against Jelle Sels (The Netherlands)/ Scott Puodziunas (Australia). The match lasted for 2 sets and ended with the victoryof Nedovyesov and Golubev - 6:4, 7:6 (7:0).

    In semifinal, the duo will meet Andre Begemann (Germany) and Florin Mergea (Romania)

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!