ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his men's doubles partner Jan Mertl have advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger in Liberec, Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match Nedovyesov and Mertl eliminated Czech tandem Vaclav Safranek and Dominik Suc in two straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

The prize fund of the tournament totals €40,000.