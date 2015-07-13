  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Neighbor saves boy&#39;s life in house fire in E Kazakhstan

    10:38, 13 July 2015
    Photo: None
    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 5-year-old boy was saved by a neighbor from a burning home in the city of Ust Kamenogorsk in East Kazakhstan region.

    The fire broke out at the private house on Novosibirskaya Street on Sunday. A neighbor saw the flames and rushed over to get the boy out. According to reports, the boy's father was drunk during the incident. Firefighters summoned to the scene needed 2 hours to extinguish the blaze. Meanwhile, local authorities say that 28 people have died in 305 house fires across the region since the beginning of this year.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!