Nemtsov's killers sentened to lengthy prison terms

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Zaur Dadayev, Anzor Gubashev, Shadid Gubashev, Temirlan Eskerkhanov, and Khamzat Bakhayev were found guilty of dissident Russian lawmaker Boris Nemtsov and sentenced to lengthy prison terms by a Moscow court this Thursday, Kazinform has learned from The Moscow Times .

Judge Yury Zhitnikov sentenced Zaur Dadayev to 20 years and Anzor Gubashev to 19 years in a maximum security facility. Anzor Gubashev's brother, Shadid got 16 years, Temirlan Eskerkhanov - 14 and Khamzat Bakhayev got 11 years, Interfax reports.



Zaur Dadayev and Temirlan Eskerkhanov were also stripped of their military ranks and awards.

Earlier prosecutors asked for a life sentence for Mr. Nemtsov's direct killer Dadayev.

All five were charged with murder in December 2015. A sixth suspect, Beslan Shavanov, committed suicide by a grenade while resisting arrest.

Dadayev, a former officer of Chechen security forces, was found to have shot the politician in the back on Feb. 27, 2015, at Moscow's Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge.

Gubashevs and Eskerkhanov traced Nemtsov's movements prior to the killing, while Bakhayev provided information and helped the group to hide after the murder, the court was told.

The group was allegedly offered 15 million rubles ($240,000) for the murder of opposition politician.