Nepal became SCO dialogue partner (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Kamal Thapa signed a memorandum on granting Nepal the status of the dialogue partner in the Organization (SCO).

Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, ambassadors of Russia, Armenia, Iran and Tajikistan attended the ceremony.

"I am honored to welcome a high delegation from Nepal at the SCO headquarters. We have just witnessed a remarkable event - as per a decision of the SCO Council of the Heads of State dated July 10, 2015 and the provision on the status of the SCO national coordinators, the headquarters of the Organization hosted a ceremony of granting Nepal the status of dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Alimov said.

Alimov expressed confidence that dialogue partner status will enable Nepal to be more involved in multi-dimensional and multilateral activities of the Organization through active participation in the existing mechanisms of interaction.

As the SCO Secretary General highlighted, year 2016 is special in the Organization's history, sinceTashkent hosts the Organization's jubilee summit this year. "Nepal is pleased to be a part of the SCO and we are glad to see our flag among the flags of other member countries," noted he.

The decision on giving the dialogue partner status to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Nepal and Cambodia was taken at the Summit in Ufa in July 2015.

