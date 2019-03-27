Nepal's National Assembly Speaker invited to 4th Meeting of Eurasian Parliaments Speakers

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India with concurrent accreditation to Nepal Bulat Sarsenbayev met with Speaker of the House of Representatives (Lower House) Krishna Bahadur Mahara, according to the Kazakh Foreign Office.

The diplomat conveyed to the Nepal side invitations to take part in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Parliaments on the topic ‘Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership' scheduled for 23-24 September 2019 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Emphasizing that parliamentary diplomacy is one of important areas of the Kazakh MFA, Bulat Sarsenbayev discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries' legislative structures. The parties pointed out the need to intensify inter-parliamentary diplomacy.



For its part, Speaker Mahara assured his readiness to join the abovementioned event and expressed interest in meeting with the parliamentarians of Kazakhstan within the framework of other upcoming multilateral events.



An invitation to the 4th Eurasian Parliamentary Speakers Meeting addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Nepal (Upper House) Ganesh Prasad Timilsine was given through the Secretary General of the Federal Parliament of Nepal Manohar Prasad Bhattarai.



In addition, during the meeting, the Ambassador informed the interlocutor that on 19 March of this year President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced his resignation in his televised address to the nation.



At the same time, he noted that after leaving the presidency Nursultan Nazarbayev would retain three important posts: he will serves as the Chairman of the Security Council, Head of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and Member of the Constitutional Council. In addition, he remains as the Chairman of the ruling Nur Otan party.



He also said that, in accordance with the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who until now has been the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took the oath and assumed the office of President of Kazakhstan.



It was stressed that with the departure of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan's foreign policy would remain unchanged. Kazakhstan will stay firmly committed to its international obligations.