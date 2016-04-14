Netherlands begin talks with EU on amendments to EU-Ukraine association agreement

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM - The Dutch government plans to embark on talks with European countries to amend the association agreement with Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday after debates in the parliament.

The discussion centered round the results of the recent referendum where more than 60% of voters were against association with Ukraine.

The referendum on ratification of the EU-Ukraine association agreement was the first vote organized under the Dutch Consultative Referendum Law. It was held on April 6 and official results were announced on April 12.

The turnout was 32.28%, or slightly over the 30-percent threshold needed for considering the vote to be valid. Thus, the EU-Ukraine deal was rejected by 2.5 million people, or 61% of Dutch voters, whereas 1.6 million, or 38.21%, backed the agreement.

The referendum results are non-binding on the government.

Kazinform refers to TASS