Netherlands biggest investor in Kazakh economy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Netherlands, the US and Switzerland were the biggest investors in Kazakhstan's economy in the first quarter of 2016, read a message from the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

During the period, the Netherlands, the US and Switzerland invested around $1.605 billion, $875.5 million and $527.3 million, respectively, in Kazakhstan.



The investments made in Kazakhstan by French, Chinese and UK investors in the first quarter of 2016 stood at $269.1 million, $203.6 million and $190.8 million, respectively, trend.az reports.



Russia ranked seventh in terms of the investments made in Kazakhstan's economy in the first quarter of 2016 having invested $164.9 million.



In total, investments worth around $4.28 billion were made in Kazakhstan's economy in the first quarter of 2016 as compared to $4.37 billion in the same period of 2015.



This is while the investments made by Kazakh investors abroad in the first quarter of 2016 stood at $688 million as compared to $920 million in the same period of 2015.



The major part of investments made by Kazakh investors accounted for Switzerland ($490.7 million) and Russia ($106.2 million).



Source: Trend.az