    Netherlands joins 3 countries for Nations League Finals

    19:12, 20 November 2018
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM England, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and hosts Portugal have qualified for the UEFA Nations League Finals.

    The Netherlands became the last team to reach the semis after drawing Germany 2-2 on Monday night, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Next summer's inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals will be held in Portugal with the four League A group winners.

    The draw will determine the two semifinals on June 5-6, whose two winners will meet on June 9 to become the first-ever winner of UEFA's national team competition.

