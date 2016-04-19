Netherlands to prohibit all non-electric cars by 2025

AMSTERDAM. KAZINFORM - A new law proposed in the Netherlands may result in a ban on the sale of all internal-combustion engined cars in the country by 2025.

If the law passes, only electric and hydrogen-powered cars will be allowed to be sold in the Netherlands by 2025. The law, proposed by the Labor Party, wouldn't prohibit the use of existing gas- and diesel-powered cars, but once they are removed from service, they cannot be replaced.

There is a good possibility that the law will pass, in spite of a very vocal opposition, as the majority of elected officials in the lower house of the Dutch parliament support the initiative. If the bill passes, hybrid models, including those that use both internal combustion and batteries, would also be banned.

The energy-saving plan would challenge car manufacturers to produce enough emissions-free vehicles to meet demand.

Recent emission-free cars have shorter charging times and longer ranges. Electric car advocates believe that consistent improvements will make the vehicle more attractive to buyers.

Sales of electric cars and those powered with hydrogen fuel cells have steadily increased. According to Tesla, the company's ‘affordable' Model 3 has received a record number of pre-orders.

The Netherlands remains one of the most carbon-intensive countries in the European Union, according to a 2015 study by Deloitte, Sputniknews.com reports.